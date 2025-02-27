Gin Blossoms Coming To Vegas With Blues Traveler, Spin Doctors

Oh man, seeing one of your favorite 90's bands back in concert is exciting enough. But Gin Blossoms just announced they are touring with two more popular bands from the decade. Blues Traveler and Spin Doctors will be joining Gin Blossoms on tour in 2025 around North America. And, yes, they're making a stop in Las Vegas.

Gin Blossoms are kicking off their own set of shows on March 8, 2025 in Louisiana. With many stops in the eastern part of the United States, including Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Then they'll make their way west with shows in Nevada, California, Washington and Utah. They'll then head east again to wrap up their tour. With stops in Texas, Alabama, Georgia and surrounding areas.

Las Vegas Hosts Three Iconic 90's Bands In One Night

In July, Gin Blossoms will meet up with Blues Traveler and Spin Doctors for a 30-day tour of some of the best music we had in the 90's. All three of these bands are known for their laid back vibe and feel good hits that will get fans dancing. The Vegas stop of the tour will be on August 14, 2025 at Sandbar at Red Rock Casino. The poolside venue is the perfect way to take in a concert during a hot summer night in Vegas.

The Gin Blossoms only had to wait until their second album before making it big. New Miserable Experience was released in 1992 and went platinum with the hit singles "Hey Jealousy" and "Found Out About You" The band so more success with their follow-up albums, that landed them on the charts again with "'Til I Hear It From You" and "Follow You Down".

And if that wasn't enough high-energy music to keep your blood pumping, Blues Traveler is bringing their own repertoire. Including the hit single, "But Anyway", from their 1990 debut album, and "Hook" and "Run-Around", both from their 1994 album.

The show will be an extra fun reunion for those who were fans of Spin Doctors in the early days. Back in the late 1980's, when they were called Trucking Company, John Popper was part of the band. He went on to form Blues Traveler before Spin Doctors released their two chart-topping hits, "Two Princes" and "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong".

Will Popper join Spin Doctors on stage for a little blast from the past? Maybe. Either way, fans are in for one fun night of so many great sing-along, danceable hits from one of the best decades of music.

Tickets for Gin Blossoms in Las Vegas start at $96 on Ticketmaster. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.