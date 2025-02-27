Bryan Adams Interview: ‘Roll With The Punches’ Tour Comes To Las Vegas

Bryan Adams has been rocking for more than 40 years. And now he's bringing it to Las Vegas, with a several date residency at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater.

Bryan Adams is one of Canada’s most iconic exports. But he's not only a rock star, he's also an acclaimed photographer, and activist.

How It All Started For Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams dropped out of high school, and replaced Nick Gilder in a Vancouver glam band called, Sweeney Todd. They recording the 'If Wishes Were Horses' album. He and Prism drummer, Jim Vallance, formed a partnership that produced hits for KISS, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, and Joe Cocker.

Adams soon signed with A&M Records. In 1981 'Fits Ya Good' made some noise on the radio, but it wasn’t until the release of 'Cuts Like a Knife,' that Adams hit the mainstream. The album’s first single, 'Straight from the Heart,' became his first Top 10 U.S. hit. The album won him his first JUNO award (the Canadian equivalent of a Grammy) for Male Vocalist of the Year. He couldn't accept the award in person because he was touring in the U.S.

Adam's 'Reckless' album was released in 1984, and sold over 12 million copies worldwide. It gave us the hits 'Run to You,' 'Somebody,' 'Heaven,' and 'It's Only Love' - the smash hit duet with the legendary Tina Turner.

The Mike and Carla Morning Show, on 96.3 KKLZ, Las Vegas, talked to Adams about how the Tina Turner duet, and the duet with Barbra Streisand, 'I Finally Found Someone" came about. They were pretty simple - that is, if you're Bryan Adams! (Listen to full interview below)

In 1987 Bryan Adams released 'Into the Fire.' A more-serious album. It sold two million copies. A modest success - by Adams’ standards anyhow. 1991’s 'Waking Up the Neighbors' was a different story. It was a collaboration with producer Mutt Lange, and would go on to sell 16 million copies, and win a Grammy for the single '(Everything I Do) I Do It For You.'

Bryan Adams Side Hustles Are Quite Remarkable

Bryan Adams has a lot going on. He composed songs for the animated film 'Spirit: Stallion of the Cimmaron, and since 1999 he's also had a second career, as a photographer.

He has shot ad campaigns for Guess Jeans, and Hugo Boss, and worked with upscale fashion magazines British and Italian Vogue. He's photographed a lot of musicians, including Rod Stewart, and the late Amy Winehouse. He still prefers to shoot in black and white.

Adams philanthropy and human rights activism most likely go back to when he did the U.S. Live Aid concert in 1985. He was also part of 1986’s Amnesty International U.S. tour. And the Bryan Adams Foundation supports various charitable initiatives worldwide.

Bryan Adams has won 18 JUNOs, a Grammy, and is in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. He continues to record and tour, and is bringing his 'Roll With the Punches' tour to Las Vegas.