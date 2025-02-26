Broken Yolk Cafe Opening New Location In Las Vegas

One of Southern Nevada's most popular brunch spots is expanding again with a brand new location. Broken Yolk Cafe is opening its fifth location on Monday, March 3, 2025. The new eatery will be located in Summerlin at 9480 W. Sahara Ave, inside Village Square Plaza. Just west of Fort Apache Road.

The new location gives fans in the western part of the Las Vegas valley a closer destination for their menu favorites. Prior to the opening of the Summerlin location, guests from Summerlin would have to drive to either Blue Diamond Road, Town Square or Downtown Las Vegas to get their fix.

The Summerlin Broken Yolk Cafe will keep up with the tradition of the other locations by having a full bar. A feature that sets this chain apart from other brunch spots. The 5,000 square foot space has a modern design and an airy indoor eating space designed to seat 160 guests.

Broken Yolk Cafe Summerlin Grand Opening

The Grand Opening celebration for the Summerlin location will kick off Monday morning at 7 a.m. It will include a $25 gift card for the first 100 guests who buy an entree. Guests who use the Broken Yolk Cafe app and choose Summerlin as their primary location will also be able to spin a wheel for additional prizes. Including swag and discount cards for Broken Yolk, as well as gift cards from neighboring businesses like Color Me Mine and Poppy Collective. An official ribbon cutting ceremony with Commissioner April Becker will take place at 12:30 p.m. There will also be photo opportunities and other entertainment.

Broken Yolk Cafe serves up all the favorites for breakfast and lunch. Including egg classics like skillets, omelets and benedicts and sweeter treats like pancakes, French toast and waffles. They also offer more on-trend dishes like acai bowls, yogurt parfaits and avocado toast. And for lunch, guests can choose from burgers, sandwiches, wraps, soups and salads.

Fans of Broken Yolk come back again and again for one of many signature dishes. Like the Crunchy French Toast, made with thick bread rolled in frosted flakes and topped with almonds, raspberries and powdered sugar. Or the Golden State Benedict, made with a toasted English Muffin topped with a grill tomato, avocado, applewood-smoked bacon, poached eggs, Hollandaise and Siracha sauce. You can check out the entire menu here.

The Summerlin location will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. Guests can dine-in, take-out or delivery during business hours. As well as catering services for their next gathering. The newest location will be operated by Scale X3 Management, the same company that oversees the other four Vegas locations.

Guests are invited to keep up with the latest happenings by following @brokenyolk on Instagram and visiting brokenyolkcafe.com.