JoAnn Fabrics Closing Its Doors After 80 Years

It's a sad day for crafters everywhere. JoAnn Fabrics stores are closing their doors after about 80 years in business. The announcement comes only about a month after the company declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The news is an even bigger shock since earlier this month the company announced they would keep some of their locations open. A reality that is no longer feasible. The bankruptcy was actually the second for the company, which filed first in March of 2024.

Newsweek reported that JoAnn Fabrics started to see the decline in their sales during the Covid-19 pandemic. As customers turned more and more to online shopping versus in-person visits. Many didn't return to the brick and mortar stores even after the pandemic ended. At least not enough to keep revenue up. Since then, the company has struggled to pay their suppliers, which lead to difficulty keeping in-demand items in stock.

What This Means For DIYers In Las Vegas

JoAnn Fabrics announced this week that the finance company, GA Group, along with a loan agent, made the winning bid for the remainder of the company's assets. And that the company will begin to wind-down operations with the remainder of stores closing this year. As is the case for most company's going out of business, it is likely that the remaining JoAnn Fabrics locations will be having major sales to liquidate what's left of their inventory.

No official closing date has been announced yet, so customers are advised to keep their eyes out for any marketing that would indicated a closing sale. Southern Nevada has two locations in the Las Vegas Valley. One in Henderson near the Galleria Mall at Sunset. And one in the Best of the West shopping center on Rainbow just north of Lake Mead.

With JoAnn Fabrics stores closing their doors in Las Vegas, crafters in Southern Nevada will have to turn to other options for their supplies. Those who do not wish to buy products strictly online have a few other major retailers that offer much of what JoAnn did.

Hobby Lobby has five locations in the Las Vegas Valley. With a large supply of fabrics, baskets, home decor and more. And while Michaels crafts doesn't carry a lot of fabric options, it does have a very large supply of yarn, framing supplies and services, paint supplies and more. There are nine Michaels locations in Southern Nevada.

While JoAnn closing doesn't leave DIYers completely without options, it is a devasting loss for those who called JoAnn Fabrics their craft home.