Is Flirting Cheating: 51% Said Yes And A Reason To Breakup

Mike O'Brian
A guy flirting with his girlfriend's best friend.

A guy flirting with his girlfriend’s best friend on a couch.

Prostock-Studio via Getty Images

It's amazing, but according to a recent survey, 51% of people would dump their partner if they caught them "flirting"! Most of those surveyed considered flirting as cheating, so there in lies the problem.

A topic on The Mike & Carla Morning Show that got listeners texting in and calling in this morning. A lot of the listeners calling in actually didn't mind the flirting thing...at least to the point where they would breakup over it!

According to a recent article put out by StudyFinds, it wanted to know where couples indeed draw the line. Especially when it comes to flirting

The article also posted that talking to your ex is also a little over the line and grounds for a breakup. Now, The M&C Morning Show did point out, if you're doing it in the DL, then yes, there might be a reason for the split. But if you're honest, there shouldn't be anything wrong with it.

On the other hand, if you're constantly doing it, meeting up for lunch or cocktails, there might be a problem and for good reason! 66% said that another reason for a split, if they found you dancing with someone else! WTH? Okay, depending on the dance we guess.

Listen, each couple has their own boundaries of what the other can do and can't do...understandable. But it was interesting on how some men thought it was okay to see another man flirt with their wife or girlfriend.

Even Carla Rea thought at times, it actually might be good for the relationship. Hey, whatever floats your boat. But you have to hear what listeners said about the whole thing.

It might even open your eyes to how you look at the relationship your in right now. So, take a couple of minutes, listen to the segment and enjoy!

Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
