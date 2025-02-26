Is Flirting Cheating: 51% Said Yes And A Reason To Breakup

It's amazing, but according to a recent survey, 51% of people would dump their partner if they caught them "flirting"! Most of those surveyed considered flirting as cheating, so there in lies the problem.

A topic on The Mike & Carla Morning Show that got listeners texting in and calling in this morning. A lot of the listeners calling in actually didn't mind the flirting thing...at least to the point where they would breakup over it!

According to a recent article put out by StudyFinds, it wanted to know where couples indeed draw the line. Especially when it comes to flirting

The article also posted that talking to your ex is also a little over the line and grounds for a breakup. Now, The M&C Morning Show did point out, if you're doing it in the DL, then yes, there might be a reason for the split. But if you're honest, there shouldn't be anything wrong with it.

On the other hand, if you're constantly doing it, meeting up for lunch or cocktails, there might be a problem and for good reason! 66% said that another reason for a split, if they found you dancing with someone else! WTH? Okay, depending on the dance we guess.

Listen, each couple has their own boundaries of what the other can do and can't do...understandable. But it was interesting on how some men thought it was okay to see another man flirt with their wife or girlfriend.

Even Carla Rea thought at times, it actually might be good for the relationship. Hey, whatever floats your boat. But you have to hear what listeners said about the whole thing.