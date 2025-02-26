Highway Safety: How To Merge Correctly and Safely

It seems to be a problem when driving here in Las Vegas, but thanks to a Canadian, he is showing us how to merge. How to do it correctly and safely. The Mike & Carla Morning Show thought this was a need to know subject and did it as more of a public safety announcement.

Apparently a guy in Canada thought he knew how to merge and thought he would spread the word. Keep in mind that we all clearly have our own ways of getting back into traffic on the freeway. Some do it with ease, but why are we always the one behind someone who doesn't know how to do it.

How To Merge Correctly On To The Highway

Even Progressive put out an article giving different versions of the merge. The "early" merge, the "zipper" method, and more. In Las Vegas, we just need to get down the basics first.

If you think about it, if you concentrate, it's really not that hard. Pull out, get to the speed of the traffic you are trying to merge into and then crossover into traffic safely and cautiously. Bam...there ya go.

What's funny about this Canadian guy showing us how to merge is that he is a BMW driver! Now, if you've listened to The M&C Morning Show for any length of time, you know how Carla Rea feels about those that drive a BMW. According to Carla, not the most courteous drivers in Las Vegas.

That's why Mike O'Brian thought it would be great to air the audio from this guy. Here is a guy who drives a BMW trying to show everyone else how to merge? Seriously?

Oh, Carla had a few comments for this guy and for others driving out there the other morning. Aside from merging, we could all learn how to handle a four way stop. And don't get us started on the roundabouts here in town.