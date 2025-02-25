ContestsEvents

Raiders’ Defense Drops to 21st in NFL After Injuries Hit Team Hard

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to prioritize their defensive line following a disappointing 2024 season. Injuries and underwhelming performances severely impacted the unit, contributing to a sharp defensive decline….

Jennifer Eggleston
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 29: K'Lavon Chaisson #44 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrate a play with Robert Spillane #41 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome on December 29, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 29: K’Lavon Chaisson #44 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrate a play with Robert Spillane #41 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome on December 29, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to prioritize their defensive line following a disappointing 2024 season. Injuries and underwhelming performances severely impacted the unit, contributing to a sharp defensive decline. The upcoming NFL Draft and free agency should help improve the Raiders' defense.

The Raiders' free-agency strategy centers on retaining key players like Malcolm Koonce, Adam Butler, and K'Lavon Chaisson. They are also exploring external options. Milton Williams, Levi Onwuzurike, and Osa Odighizuwa could help bolster their front line.

A major concern for the Raiders has been injuries to star players. Injuries included:

  • Edge rusher Maxx Crosby
  • Christian Wilkins played only five games before a season-ending foot injury
  • Malcolm Koonce

These injuries contributed to the team going from allowing the ninth-fewest points in 2023 to the seventh-most in 2024. Their pass rush also struggled ranked just 21st in the league with only 38 sacks.

Tyree Wilson also compounded the problem. As a second-year pass rusher, Wilson failed to meet expectations. He recorded just 4.5 sacks during last season. With only four defensive linemen — Crosby, Wilkins, Wilson, and Jonah Laulu — currently under contract for 2025, the Raiders urgently need reinforcements.

The team is also expected to aggressively target defensive line prospects in the NFL Draft. They have their eye on Abdul Carter, Mason Graham, Jalon Walker, and Mike Green. With the sixth overall pick, the Raiders could secure an impact player to help restore their defense to a top-10 unit.

The Raiders are determined to strengthen their roster and return to playoff contention in 2025.

FootballNFLraiders
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 06: Shea Theodore #27 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on February 06, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey.
SportsSouthwest Gas, Vegas Golden Knights Team Up to Build 60 Beds for Kids in NeedJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 10: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces stands on the court during warmups before a game against the Phoenix Mercury at T-Mobile Arena on September 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Mercury 100-85.
SportsWNBA Star A’ja Wilson Named TIME Magazine Woman of the YearJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Dedan Thomas Jr. #11 of the UNLV Rebels shoots a layup against the Air Force Falcons in the first half of their game at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center on February 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
SportsUNLV Star Thomas Jr. Misses Practice with Shoulder Injury, Status Up in AirJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect