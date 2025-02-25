Group Therapy: Dad Says No To Marrying Daughter

The fact that guys still do this is cool, however, in this morning's group therapy the Dad said "maybe not" to marrying his daughter! The odd response was the topic of conversation on The Mike & Carla Morning Show this morning.

The lost gesture of a guy asking for his girlfriend's hand in marriage seems to be lost. But there are still some gentlemen that do. It seems to be a sign of respect of for the young lady and her family.

In fact, the WeDo Agency even put out an article on the art of doing this historical ritual. Even though it seems out of date to many, there is a correct way of doing it. In the article, it's more than just asking for the daughter's hand in marriage, it's getting the family's blessing.

With Mike O'Brian, he related the story of his youngest daughter's fiancé asking him for his blessing. He thought it was quite nice of the young man to do it and gave him a better perspective of the young man asking.

Why Would Her Dad Say "Are You Sure" To Marrying His Daughter

Getting back to the original topic, a guy emailed The M&C Morning Show saying that he asked his girlfriend's dad for her hand in marriage. The response he got threw him for a loop. Although it wasn't a "no", it wasn't a solid "yes" either!

The father, more or less, said why would you want to marry her? She's a slob, not very motivated, doesn't know how to cook or doesn't even want kids! They have been dating for like two years and clearly this guy hasn't seen any of this!

At some point, you'd think red flags would have popped up along the way right? So, as we talked about this morning and more, listeners called in and texted in with their thoughts.

Why would her own dad say all these things about his own daughter? Did he not want the guy to marry her? Was he not ready to let her go? What the heck was going on here?