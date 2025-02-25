ContestsEvents

Group Therapy: Dad Says No To Marrying Daughter

The fact that guys still do this is cool, however, in this morning’s group therapy the Dad said “maybe not” to marrying his daughter! The odd response was the topic…

Mike O'Brian
Guy asking dad for her hand about marrying his daughter.

A guy getting ready to ask his girlfriend’s dad about marrying his daughhter.

monkeybusinessimages via Getty Images

The fact that guys still do this is cool, however, in this morning's group therapy the Dad said "maybe not" to marrying his daughter! The odd response was the topic of conversation on The Mike & Carla Morning Show this morning.

The lost gesture of a guy asking for his girlfriend's hand in marriage seems to be lost. But there are still some gentlemen that do. It seems to be a sign of respect of for the young lady and her family.

In fact, the WeDo Agency even put out an article on the art of doing this historical ritual. Even though it seems out of date to many, there is a correct way of doing it. In the article, it's more than just asking for the daughter's hand in marriage, it's getting the family's blessing.

With Mike O'Brian, he related the story of his youngest daughter's fiancé asking him for his blessing. He thought it was quite nice of the young man to do it and gave him a better perspective of the young man asking.

Why Would Her Dad Say "Are You Sure" To Marrying His Daughter

Getting back to the original topic, a guy emailed The M&C Morning Show saying that he asked his girlfriend's dad for her hand in marriage. The response he got threw him for a loop. Although it wasn't a "no", it wasn't a solid "yes" either!

The father, more or less, said why would you want to marry her? She's a slob, not very motivated, doesn't know how to cook or doesn't even want kids! They have been dating for like two years and clearly this guy hasn't seen any of this!

At some point, you'd think red flags would have popped up along the way right? So, as we talked about this morning and more, listeners called in and texted in with their thoughts.

Why would her own dad say all these things about his own daughter? Did he not want the guy to marry her? Was he not ready to let her go? What the heck was going on here?

To find out more...just take a couple of minutes, listen to the segment yourself and come to your own conclusion.

RelationshipsTherapy
Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
Related Stories
A couple trying to decide where to have dinner tonight.
Mike & Carla Morning ShowAn Easy Way To Decide Where To Have DinnerMike O'Brian
A couple experiencing the best dinner on the beach.
Mike & Carla Morning ShowBest Ever: Food, Service, PlaceMike O'Brian
A guy sitting with all his mini discs thinking it was the next big thing.
Mike & Carla Morning ShowWhat Next Big Thing Did You Buy IntoMike O'Brian
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect