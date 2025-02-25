ContestsEvents

Big Ten Conference Picks Las Vegas Strip for 2025 Football Media Days

The Big 10 Conference is bringing its 2025 football media days to the Las Vegas Strip, with the highly anticipated event set to take place at Mandalay Bay from July 22-24. …

Jennifer Eggleston
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Head Coach James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrate after beating the Wisconsin Badgers 38-31 in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 03: Head Coach James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrate after beating the Wisconsin Badgers 38-31 in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Big 10 Conference is bringing its 2025 football media days to the Las Vegas Strip, with the highly anticipated event set to take place at Mandalay Bay from July 22-24. 

Coaches and players from all 18 member schools will be in attendance. The event will be streamed live on the Big 10 Network, with additional details regarding the schedule and participating student-athletes to be announced later.

This move underscores the Big 10's continued expansion into Las Vegas following the conference's addition of four West Coast schools last year. The city is set to play an even more significant role in the Big 10's future, with plans to host the conference's women's basketball tournament in 2027 and the men's basketball tournament in 2028 at T-Mobile Arena.

Among the key participants in this year's media days is Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who recently guided the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff championship. His presence, along with other top coaches and players from the conference, is expected to draw significant attention as teams prepare for another competitive season.

Las Vegas continues to establish itself as a significant hub for college football events. This marks the third consecutive year that a power conference has selected the city for its media days. The Pac-12 was the first to do so in 2023, followed by the Big 12 in 2024. 

Las Vegas is a prime location and is becoming an ever-expanding presence in the region. The Big 10's media days promise to be a must-watch event for fans and analysts alike. More details will emerge on another landmark moment for the conference in the heart of Las Vegas.

+FootballBig Ten
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 06: Shea Theodore #27 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on February 06, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey.
SportsSouthwest Gas, Vegas Golden Knights Team Up to Build 60 Beds for Kids in NeedJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 10: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces stands on the court during warmups before a game against the Phoenix Mercury at T-Mobile Arena on September 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Mercury 100-85.
SportsWNBA Star A’ja Wilson Named TIME Magazine Woman of the YearJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Dedan Thomas Jr. #11 of the UNLV Rebels shoots a layup against the Air Force Falcons in the first half of their game at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center on February 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
SportsUNLV Star Thomas Jr. Misses Practice with Shoulder Injury, Status Up in AirJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect