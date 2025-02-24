ContestsEvents

The Foods We Love To Hate…Like Sushi

As much as everyone loves sushi, there are foods like sushi that we love to hate! That’s the topic that popped up on The Mike & Carla Morning Show this…

Mike O'Brian
A person trying to enjoy some delicious sushi.

Liudmila Chernetska via Getty Images

As much as everyone loves sushi, there are foods like sushi that we love to hate! That's the topic that popped up on The Mike & Carla Morning Show this morning. Believe it or not, there are these beloved foods that everyone thinks we all just love...well, guess what?

According to an article put out by our friends at BuzzFeed, there is a small group of people that don't even like Cheeseburgers! In fact, that topped the list of those foods that we think, seriously, there's a group of people that don't like a burger with cheese on it?

According to the article, cheeseburgers top the list...18% of those surveyed said yeah, a big NO to cheeseburgers. It's like how? How do you not like an All-American, juicy burger topped with cheese? Swiss, American or otherwise?

Rounding out the Top 5...

  1. Cheeseburgers
  2. Sushi
  3. Popcorn
  4. Burritos
  5. Ramen

These are the most popular foods we love to hate. The only one The M&C Morning Show had a real problem with was with sushi! Now before you start in, because we've heard it all, "...maybe you guys haven't had the right sushi!"

Believe it or not, we don't care to try and find the "right" sushi to like. Both Mike O'Brian and Carla Rea are content to let our executive producer have it all. Morty LOVES sushi and he will go out of his way to enjoy it!

It was interesting the response we got from listeners on the fishy appetizer when we brought all this to the fore front. On the other hand, come to find out, a good portion of our audience feels the same way about the raw fish!

Even with the urge to go to the Far East, but not liking their rolls, what would be actually eat? Oh, how about Kobe steak? That's supposed to be like the best steak ever right? Okay, then...now we're on to something! Kobe cheeseburgers, Kobe tacos, etc!

Listen to the segment from this morning and let us know what you think...and enjoy!

Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
