The Foods We Love To Hate…Like Sushi

As much as everyone loves sushi, there are foods like sushi that we love to hate! That's the topic that popped up on The Mike & Carla Morning Show this morning. Believe it or not, there are these beloved foods that everyone thinks we all just love...well, guess what?



According to an article put out by our friends at BuzzFeed, there is a small group of people that don't even like Cheeseburgers! In fact, that topped the list of those foods that we think, seriously, there's a group of people that don't like a burger with cheese on it?

According to the article, cheeseburgers top the list...18% of those surveyed said yeah, a big NO to cheeseburgers. It's like how? How do you not like an All-American, juicy burger topped with cheese? Swiss, American or otherwise?

Rounding out the Top 5...

Cheeseburgers Sushi Popcorn Burritos Ramen

These are the most popular foods we love to hate. The only one The M&C Morning Show had a real problem with was with sushi! Now before you start in, because we've heard it all, "...maybe you guys haven't had the right sushi!"

Believe it or not, we don't care to try and find the "right" sushi to like. Both Mike O'Brian and Carla Rea are content to let our executive producer have it all. Morty LOVES sushi and he will go out of his way to enjoy it!

It was interesting the response we got from listeners on the fishy appetizer when we brought all this to the fore front. On the other hand, come to find out, a good portion of our audience feels the same way about the raw fish!

Even with the urge to go to the Far East, but not liking their rolls, what would be actually eat? Oh, how about Kobe steak? That's supposed to be like the best steak ever right? Okay, then...now we're on to something! Kobe cheeseburgers, Kobe tacos, etc!