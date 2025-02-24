Jurassic Quest Bringing Family Fun To Las Vegas

Jurassic Quest is coming to Las Vegas for one weekend only. Dino fans won’t want to miss this one.

In a city full of concerts, Cirque du Soleil, and dinner theater, its hard to put on a show that offers something unique. But families will find just that with the newest event happening at the World Market Center. Full of prehistoric adventures, you could say its a show that's truly a blast from the past!

Jurassic Quest In Las Vegas For One Weekend Only

If you've got any dinosaur fans in the house, don't wait to grab tickets for Jurassic Quest. It will be at the Expo at the World Market Center for only one weekend. From Friday, February 28 through Sunday, March 2. Jurassic Quest is world's largest dinosaur event and certainly one of the most popular too. It tours all around the country. With stops from Buffalo, New York to Seattle, Washington and everywhere in between.

Guests of Jurassic Quest will be able to see life-size dinosaurs that move and even roar. The creatures are so expertly designed and animated, you might need to hold on tight to the littles that scare easily. Kids can also dig through sand for dinosaur fossils, make a dinosaur craft, explore inflatable bounce houses, and even ride a dino! There is something for people of all ages.

And make sure to catch the cutest part of all, the Dino Babies! Cammie, the baby Camarasaurus, Tyson the baby T-Rex, and Trixie, the baby Triceratops will all be at the Expo guests to see and even cuddle with. Try not to take one home.

Tickets for Jurassic Quest in Las Vegas start at $22 for general admission, which gives guests access to the expo for a selected block of time. Guests can arrive anytime after their block time starts and stay as long as they'd like. There are two time blocks for Friday and Sunday and three available on Saturday. General admission tickets are for ages 11 and older. For kids ages 2-10, tickets cost $36 and include access to the rides, inflatables attractions, fossil digs and more. Kids two and under are free.