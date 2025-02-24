Igloo Recalls Dangerous Coolers That Could Cut Off Your Fingers

Stock photo of a wheeled cooler. Several models of an igloo cooler were recalled for their dangerous tow handle that can sever a person’s fingers.

When you buy a new drink cooler, you don't expect it to come with a warning label about potentially cutting off your fingers. But one cooler that needed such a disclaimer is being recalled right now for it potentially hazardous handles. Igloo recently announced the recall of more than one million coolers with a handle so dangerous that it could crush, or even amputate, the user's fingers.

Igloo Coolers Being Recalled For Dangerous Tow Handle

The recall applies specifically to the 90-quart Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler model. The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the Igloo Cooler recall on February 13, 2025. Which pertained to about 1,060,000 coolers in the United States alone. With another 47,000 units in Canada and 23,000 in Mexico.

According to the recall report, the Igloo 90 Qt. Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers have a tow handle that can "pinch consumers’ fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards." The recall applies only to this model of cooler that was manufactured prior to January 2024. Models included in the recall are Latitude, Maxcold, and Sportsman.

Igloo is providing consumers with a replacement handle for any recalled model. A consumer can find the cooler manufacturing date on the bottom of the cooler. The units were sold at various stores nationwide. Including Costco, Target, Academy and Dick's Sporting Goods. They were also sold online through Amazon.

Twelve reports of injury were made by people who used the recalled coolers. Injuries reported included amputation of fingertips as well as bone fractures and lacerations. Consumers who own the recalled model of the cooler are encouraged to call Igloo for a replacement handle.

Get a list of the recalled coolers, including their model numbers, here.