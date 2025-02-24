ContestsEvents

CSN Offering New Degree For Mortuary Education

When Las Vegas locals think about specific degrees that draws college students to our city, it’s usually something in the hotel or restaurant industries. But there’s a new degree available…

Wendy Rush
Undertaker is advising a client for the funeral. Close up of the urn and two people at a table.

The College of Southern Nevada has just announced the first degree in the state for Funeral Services Education.

kzenon via Getty Images

When Las Vegas locals think about specific degrees that draws college students to our city, it's usually something in the hotel or restaurant industries. But there's a new degree available through the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) that might be turning some new heads. And for many, it's a degree you didn't even know you needed.

CSN Announces New Mortuary Education Degree

It's not a career field kids typically talk about wanting to get into when they're older. So many don't even realize what it takes to work in the funeral services field. According to the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA), a degree in the field of Funeral Service and Mortuary Science Education is not required in all states. However, at least an Associate's Degree in is often expected in most places to work in the field.

Currently, Nevada isn't even on the American Board of Funeral Service Education's Directory of Accredited Programs. CSN will be the first in the state to offer such an education. According to CSN's website, the program, which will offer an Associate of Applied Science Degree, is designed to train students in all aspects of funeral service. From arranging and directing funerals to preparing bodies for the service. Students' training will include didactic lectures, lab work and hands-on clinical experience.

Another Progressive Step For The College Of Southern Nevada

The newest degree being offered at CSN is just another move forward for the institution that started as a community college. Over the years CSN has added more and more degrees in efforts to expand and serve more of the Southern Nevada community. The Funeral Services Program will allow those who live in or near Las Vegas to stay in the state, should they desire to be in this field. An option many didn't have before.

The Funeral Services Program will kick off in the Fall Semester of 2025. Students must submit their application for the Fall Semester by June 1, 2025. More information about this program is available here.

Wendy RushEditor
Wendy Rush is the midday host on one of Vegas's top stations, 96.3 KKLZ. She has been with the station for ten years and comes with a diverse career background. In addition to being a radio host, Wendy has lived the Vegas life as an entertainer. She has been a celebrity impersonator, rock band singer, and improv comedian. As a content creator for 96.3 KKLZ, Wendy writes about music, celebrities, mental health and wellness, and life as a Las Vegas local.
