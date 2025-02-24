215 Beltway Closing In Southwest Friday Night

A section of the 215 Beltway in Southwest Las Vegas will be closed down for 24 hours starting this Friday night. The closure will extend from Tropicana Avenue to Flamingo Road and will affect both north and southbound traffic.

Drivers can expend the closure to begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, February 28 and end at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 1. While this won't affect normal business hours, it will hinder weekend traffic. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes when traveling in that area of town during the busy shopping hours on Saturday.

Progress On New 215 Beltway Project

The purpose of the closure is to provide construction crews the time and space to pour the concrete decking part of the new Peace Way bridge that crosses over the 215 Beltway. Another step of progress in the construction project that began in June 2024.

Per a press release from the Clark County Public Works Department, the Peace Way Bridge at CC215 project will connect Peace Way on both sides of the 215. Prior to the bridge's construction, drivers heading east on Peace Way met a 3-way stop with only the Peace Way traffic having a stop sign.

The new bridge project will also turn that 3-way stop into a 4-way intersection with a stoplight. Making it easier for eastbound and westbound traffic on Peace Way to navigate that intersection as well as avoid having to go around the 215-Beltway.

The new project, expected to be completed in summer of 2025, will also provide upgrades to lighting, sidewalks, medians and other safety improvements for the area.

Lane Restrictions Will Stretch Beyond The Project Area

Starting this Friday night at 9 p.m., southbound drivers can expected lane restrictions to begin as far north as Town Center Drive. And northbound drivers can expect lane restrictions as far south as Sunset Road. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes during the closure to help avoid excessive congestion in these areas.