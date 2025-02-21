What Are The Physical Scars From Your Childhood

As we tend to do, we start to question each other about the scars of your childhood. How we each survived growing up...we all have them! And the stories that go along with them. The Mike & Carla Morning Show touched on this topic the other morning.

It all started when the question was asked, as a kid, were there things you wanted that you thought were cool, but in the end weren't? We were specifically talking about the first time you saw someone with a cast on their arm. How cool was that...and how do I get one?

Oh, you have to break an arm? Uh, I think I'll pass thank you! This did stoke the memory bank for a lot of listeners who ended up texting in. In fact, Carla Rea once saw a "boot" on someone and thought, "...wow, that's pretty cool, how do I get one of those?"

From boots to a cast, then it got to braces! How cool were they and how much did you want them as a kid. Right up until you got them right? Well, guess what, even Morty, our Executive Producer of The M&C Morning Show, thought braces were neat! To the point where he would pick out different colors of bands for his bands.

Growing Up, We All Have Those Scars Of Our Youth

As we got more and more into the topic, we started getting into scars! Carla had related a story when her girlfriend first saw someone with stitches as a kid and thought they were awesome. Needless to say, the first question was, "...how do I get those?"

Oh yes, the true battle scars of our youth. At one point, it sounded like we were on the Orca, as in the movie "Jaws" when Quint, Hooper and Brodie were all showing off their own scars.

As Carla talked about her stitches as a kid, Morty rattled off a few stories as well as Mike O'Brian. Playing hockey, there were a few marks left from his youth.