What Are The Physical Scars From Your Childhood

Childhood scars

Mike O'Brian
A guy showing off his childhood scar on his arm.

A guy showing off his childhood scar. on his arm

 tonphai via Getty Images

As we tend to do, we start to question each other about the scars of your childhood. How we each survived growing up...we all have them! And the stories that go along with them. The Mike & Carla Morning Show touched on this topic the other morning.

It all started when the question was asked, as a kid, were there things you wanted that you thought were cool, but in the end weren't? We were specifically talking about the first time you saw someone with a cast on their arm. How cool was that...and how do I get one?

Oh, you have to break an arm? Uh, I think I'll pass thank you! This did stoke the memory bank for a lot of listeners who ended up texting in. In fact, Carla Rea once saw a "boot" on someone and thought, "...wow, that's pretty cool, how do I get one of those?"

From boots to a cast, then it got to braces! How cool were they and how much did you want them as a kid. Right up until you got them right? Well, guess what, even Morty, our Executive Producer of The M&C Morning Show, thought braces were neat! To the point where he would pick out different colors of bands for his bands.

Growing Up, We All Have Those Scars Of Our Youth

As we got more and more into the topic, we started getting into scars! Carla had related a story when her girlfriend first saw someone with stitches as a kid and thought they were awesome. Needless to say, the first question was, "...how do I get those?"

Oh yes, the true battle scars of our youth. At one point, it sounded like we were on the Orca, as in the movie "Jaws" when Quint, Hooper and Brodie were all showing off their own scars.

As Carla talked about her stitches as a kid, Morty rattled off a few stories as well as Mike O'Brian. Playing hockey, there were a few marks left from his youth.

All in all, it was quite the story telling you might enjoy!

Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
