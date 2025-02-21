Scale The STRAT 2025: KKLZ Climbs Again

Gear up for an unforgettable experience as KKLZ takes on the heights, scaling The STRAT to raise awareness for the American Lung Association!

The event takes place Sunday, February 23, 2025, at The STRAT Hotel, Casino and Tower in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event starts at 7:00 a.m. so please plan accordingly.

It’s not just a climb; it’s a mission! Join us as we ascend the iconic STRAT Tower to support the American Lung Association. Every step you take will make a difference in the fight against lung diseases.

Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of something incredible! Secure your spot by registering under TEAM KKLZ at ScaleTheSTRAT.com.

🔒 Limited Spots Available: Register with

Hurry, as space is limited!

You'll get to experience the best victory playlist at the top! Cool off, hydrate and listen to great tunes.