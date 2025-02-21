ContestsEvents

Scale The STRAT 2025: KKLZ Climbs Again

Scale The STRAT 2025: KKLZ Climbs Again

Slone Terranella
Scale the Strat 2025

Gear up for an unforgettable experience as KKLZ takes on the heights, scaling The STRAT to raise awareness for the American Lung Association!

The event takes place Sunday, February 23, 2025, at The STRAT Hotel, Casino and Tower in Las VegasNevada.

The event starts at 7:00 a.m. so please plan accordingly.

It’s not just a climb; it’s a mission! Join us as we ascend the iconic STRAT Tower to support the American Lung Association. Every step you take will make a difference in the fight against lung diseases.

Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of something incredible! Secure your spot by registering under TEAM KKLZ at ScaleTheSTRAT.com.

🔒 Limited Spots Available: Register with

TEAM KKLZ 96.3 HERE

Hurry, as space is limited!

You'll get to experience the best victory playlist at the top! Cool off, hydrate and listen to great tunes.

Let’s climb for a cause, conquer The STRAT, and make a lasting impact on lung health. Elevate with us and be part of this thrilling journey. See you at the top! 🏆🌟

Scale The Strat
Slone TerranellaEditor
Related Stories
The Fantastic Four: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Reed Richards, Susan Storm Richards, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm
EntertainmentHollywood’s Reboot Era: 6 Movies and TV Shows that Are Getting Rebooted
A panoramic view of The Strip
EntertainmentThings To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: Feb. 21-Feb. 23Slone Terranella
Ben Stiller attends the Photocall for Hulu's "Nutcrackers" at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 20, 2024 in West Hollywood, California./ Judd Apatow attends Peacock's "Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure Of Foggy Mountain" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on November 06, 2023 in New York City.
WLLD‘Heavyweights’ Turns 30: Ben Stiller and Judd Apatow Look Back on the Cult ClassicKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect