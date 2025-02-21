2 Las Vegas Movie Theaters Showing Purple Rain

Prince performs during the “Pepsi Halftime Show” at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

So you never got to see Purple Rain in a movie theater? Neither did I. But we have a chance to bring it back to 1984. Two Vegas area movie theaters are showing Prince's classic film acting debut on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. This is a one night only deal.

Check out the classic trailer for Purple Rain. "Before he created the music, he lived every bit of it. He risked too much for the one thing that meant everything... his music. The story. The struggle. The movie."

Purple Rain won the Academy Award for Best Original Song Score. It also scored a Grammy Award for the soundtrack. The iconic Prince songs from the soundtrack include "Let's Go Crazy," "Take Me With U," "When Doves Cry," "I Would Die 4 U," "Baby I'm A Star," and of course, "Purple Rain."

According to Indiewire, you'll really hear the difference as this re-release will be in Dolby Vision HDR with immersive audio so this should be a no-brainer for any Prince fan. I still kick myself for never seeing Prince live. I always thought I'd have a chance someday until that terrible day we lost him.

Where you can see Purple Rain in Las Vegas

Here are the theatres around Vegas you can visit that are showing Purple Rain on the big screen. You can head to the AMC Rainbow Promenade 10 at 2321 North Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas where they have AMC Signature Recliners and reserved seating. They have yet to announce showtimes as of my writing this (February 21, 2025).