Nevada High Schools Set for Flag Football Championships at Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas is set to host the 2025 NIAA Girls Flag Football State Championships on Feb. 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium, marking another milestone in Nevada's rapid growth of girls' flag football. As a sanctioned high school sport, flag football continues to gain momentum, providing expanding opportunities for female athletes at both the high school and collegiate levels. The matchups for the Championships are:
- Class 3A: Virgin Valley High School vs. Boulder City High School
- Class 4A: Arbor View High School vs. Foothill High School
- Class 5A: Desert Oasis High School vs. Palo Verde High School
The championship games will kick off at 3 p.m., with teams, coaches, and representatives from the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) and the Las Vegas Raiders in attendance.
The Las Vegas Raiders have played a pivotal role in the sport's development, supporting flag football through their Silver & Black Youth Football Program and partnering with the UNLV School of Public Health to conduct skills clinics for student-athletes. Raiders alumni and Raiderettes will participate in the pregame coin toss for each championship matchup as part of their continued support.
This championship highlights Nevada's commitment to providing opportunities for female athletes and further legitimizes flag football as a competitive sport.
Players and coaches alike are thrilled to compete on such a grand stage, with Arbor View's head coach stating, "This is an incredible opportunity for our athletes to demonstrate their hard work and dedication. The support from the community and the Raiders has been instrumental in growing the sport."
With flag football gaining national recognition, Nevada continues to take charge of expanding opportunities for young female athletes. Fans are encouraged to attend the event or follow the action, as these championship games are set to be a thrilling showcase of skill, teamwork, and perseverance.