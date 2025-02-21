ContestsEvents

Nevada High Schools Set for Flag Football Championships at Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas is set to host the 2025 NIAA Girls Flag Football State Championships on Feb. 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium, marking another milestone in Nevada’s rapid growth of girls’ flag football.

Slone Terranella
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 09: Guests attend the Dove and GENYOUth Star Studded "45 Yard Line" flag football Game to #KeepHerConfident by Building Body Confidence for Girls in Sports on February 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 09: Guests attend the Dove and GENYOUth Star Studded “45 Yard Line” flag football Game to #KeepHerConfident by Building Body Confidence for Girls in Sports on February 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Dove)

Las Vegas is set to host the 2025 NIAA Girls Flag Football State Championships on Feb. 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium, marking another milestone in Nevada's rapid growth of girls' flag football. As a sanctioned high school sport, flag football continues to gain momentum, providing expanding opportunities for female athletes at both the high school and collegiate levels. The matchups for the Championships are:

  • Class 3A: Virgin Valley High School vs. Boulder City High School
  • Class 4A: Arbor View High School vs. Foothill High School
  • Class 5A: Desert Oasis High School vs. Palo Verde High School

The championship games will kick off at 3 p.m., with teams, coaches, and representatives from the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) and the Las Vegas Raiders in attendance.

The Las Vegas Raiders have played a pivotal role in the sport's development, supporting flag football through their Silver & Black Youth Football Program and partnering with the UNLV School of Public Health to conduct skills clinics for student-athletes. Raiders alumni and Raiderettes will participate in the pregame coin toss for each championship matchup as part of their continued support.

This championship highlights Nevada's commitment to providing opportunities for female athletes and further legitimizes flag football as a competitive sport.

Players and coaches alike are thrilled to compete on such a grand stage, with Arbor View's head coach stating, "This is an incredible opportunity for our athletes to demonstrate their hard work and dedication. The support from the community and the Raiders has been instrumental in growing the sport."

With flag football gaining national recognition, Nevada continues to take charge of expanding opportunities for young female athletes. Fans are encouraged to attend the event or follow the action, as these championship games are set to be a thrilling showcase of skill, teamwork, and perseverance.

FootballSportsWomen
Slone TerranellaEditor
Related Stories
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 06: Shea Theodore #27 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on February 06, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey.
SportsSouthwest Gas, Vegas Golden Knights Team Up to Build 60 Beds for Kids in NeedJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 10: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces stands on the court during warmups before a game against the Phoenix Mercury at T-Mobile Arena on September 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Mercury 100-85.
SportsWNBA Star A’ja Wilson Named TIME Magazine Woman of the YearJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Dedan Thomas Jr. #11 of the UNLV Rebels shoots a layup against the Air Force Falcons in the first half of their game at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center on February 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
SportsUNLV Star Thomas Jr. Misses Practice with Shoulder Injury, Status Up in AirJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect