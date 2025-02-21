Nevada High Schools Set for Flag Football Championships at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 09: Guests attend the Dove and GENYOUth Star Studded “45 Yard Line” flag football Game to #KeepHerConfident by Building Body Confidence for Girls in Sports on February 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas is set to host the 2025 NIAA Girls Flag Football State Championships on Feb. 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium, marking another milestone in Nevada's rapid growth of girls' flag football. As a sanctioned high school sport, flag football continues to gain momentum, providing expanding opportunities for female athletes at both the high school and collegiate levels. The matchups for the Championships are:

Class 3A: Virgin Valley High School vs. Boulder City High School

Class 4A: Arbor View High School vs. Foothill High School

Class 5A: Desert Oasis High School vs. Palo Verde High School

The championship games will kick off at 3 p.m., with teams, coaches, and representatives from the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) and the Las Vegas Raiders in attendance.

The Las Vegas Raiders have played a pivotal role in the sport's development, supporting flag football through their Silver & Black Youth Football Program and partnering with the UNLV School of Public Health to conduct skills clinics for student-athletes. Raiders alumni and Raiderettes will participate in the pregame coin toss for each championship matchup as part of their continued support.

This championship highlights Nevada's commitment to providing opportunities for female athletes and further legitimizes flag football as a competitive sport.

Players and coaches alike are thrilled to compete on such a grand stage, with Arbor View's head coach stating, "This is an incredible opportunity for our athletes to demonstrate their hard work and dedication. The support from the community and the Raiders has been instrumental in growing the sport."