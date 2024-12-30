Free New Year’s Eve Events in Las Vegas

Fireworks illuminate the skyline over the Las Vegas Strip during an eight-minute-long pyrotechnics show put on by Fireworks by Grucci titled "America's Party" during a New Year's Eve celebration on January 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. An estimated 318,000 visitors gathered to watch more than 80,000 fireworks shoot from the rooftops of hotel-casinos to welcome the new year.

It’s almost New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. So if you’re looking for free and affordable events then we did the heavy lift for you.

As always, Vegas can expect a plethora of tourists to ring in the New Year. According to 8 News Now, over 400,000 people are expected to attend New Year’s celebrations across Vegas. If you’re still in flux about your New Year’s plans then we developed this guide for you.

The best part? Everything on this list is free.

Family-Friendly Free New Year’s Eve Events in Vegas

Noon Year’s Eve at Town Square

This is a wonderful event for Las Vegas families. Town Square will host a kid-friendly celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Town Square Park on Dec. 31. It’s free, and there will be a “mock countdown.” Kids will get a juice box or milk to toast the New Year, and there’ll be a live DJ curating the family-friendly vibes.

This will be a fun way to get the kids out and about without staying out too late.

2. Firework Shows Across The Strip

There will be fireworks shows igniting the Vegas skyline on New Year’s Eve. According to VegasExperience.com, “ARIA Resort & Casino; Caesars Palace; Fontainebleau Las Vegas; MGM Grand Hotel and Casino; Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; Resorts World Las Vegas; The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower; Treasure Island – TI Hotel & Casino; and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas,” will all have fireworks shows.

Although getting to The Strip will be costly and a headache, the actual shows can be seen at a free spot anywhere on The Strip. But as a warning, there will be road closures on New Year’s Eve.

Another tip: If heading down to The Strip isn’t your speed, you can find a nice view on the outskirts. Set up a few chairs and watch the fireworks sparkle the Vegas sky. This will be way more affordable than catching an Uber or paying for parking on The Strip.

Also, Vegas Family Events recommends Exploration Peak Park, Desert Breeze Park, Majestic Park and Fox Hill Park for potential firework show viewing spots.

Free Adult-Only Parties For New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas

Ditching the kids? Are you looking to party solo? Want to step out with your friends? Here are some epic parties that won’t charge you for cover.

Downtown Happenings: Plaza Hotel & Casino’s NYE Fireworks Show

Instead of watching the Strip fireworks shows, the downtown area has an epic show ensuring our New Year is off to an electric start. There will be a concert happening on Fremont Street (tickets starts at $50). But, if you can go around the outskirts of Fremont Street then you can get an amazing view of the Plaza Hotel & Casino’s fireworks show.

Also, parking decks (especially at Binion’s or the Downtown Grand) will give you a beautiful view of the Downtown Area.

On a side note: The Hollywood Reporter states that Miss Behave’s Mavericks is the show to watch on NYE.

“With no ticket fees, free parking and cheap drinks, Miss Behave’s Mavericks brands itself as a “flirty, filthy and fabulous blend of comedy, circus, burlesque and variety—delivered with an irreverent wink and cut-throat wit”—and it delivers.”

2. Free Entry Into Blake Shelton’s Ole Red

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Ole Red will be throwing a free New Year’s Eve party. Dez Hoston and Ryan Whyte Maloney will perform on the main stage and DJs will be rotating on the GHOST rooftop.

If you would like to reserve any VIP tables or booths then that will cost you extra.

We hope everyone has a safe and fun New Year’s Eve. Let’s ring in 2025 with happiness, great energy and positivity. Bring it on 2025!