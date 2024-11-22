Galleria Mall Getting Decked Out For The Holidays

The Galleria Mall at Sunset is the place to be this holiday season for family fun and Santa photos.

The Galleria Mall in Henderson is pulling out all the stops this holiday season. The shopping area across from Sunset Station announced that they are planning interactive seasonal experiences for guests. In addition to Santa photo opportunities, shopping incentives and extended shopping hours.

Holiday Events Happening At The Galleria Mall At Sunset

A 2024 industry survey, from Jones Lang LaSalle’s 2024 Holiday Shopping Report, predicts 18% growth for in-person shopping this year. Due to consumers wanting more of that personal experience. This has sparked a new energy in shopping malls that have lost much traffic in the past to online shopping. This year, the Galleria Mall plans to hit that renewed trend hard with incentives and activities to get people in the doors.

Photos With Santa – Now through Tuesday, Dec. 24

Guests who are shopping at Galleria Mall can bring their loved ones now through Christmas Eve for Santa photos. They start at just $39.99 and guests can conveniently reserve their photo time online. Additionally, since many in Vegas include their pets in their Christmas photos, Santa is planning special times to accommodate. Santa will be hosting Pet Night, to allow shoppers to bring along their pets for photos, from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, Tuesday, Nov. 26, Monday, Dec. 2 and Tuesday, Dec. 3. And for guests with special inclusion needs, Galleria Mall at Sunset will also host a Sensory Santa visit from 10 until 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. The full schedule can be found at galleriaatsunset.com.

Breakfast & Bingo – Starting Wednesday, Nov. 27

Bingo lovers usually don’t look to a mall to get their game on. But Galleria is changing that with their Breakfast & Bingo event. It will be a fun-filled morning of multiple rounds of Bingo accompanied by a light breakfast. There will be prizes for the bingo and the breakfast is free. This is an all-ages event with 100 spots available. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the games start at 9:30. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. This is a recurring event that will take place on the last Wednesday of each month.

Black Friday Galleria Giveback and Festivities – Friday, Nov. 29

For Black Friday this year, the Galleria Mall at Sunset is giving back to guests who shop with them. The giveaway will be from 12 until 4 p.m. The first 500 shoppers who spend over $250 total with mall retailers will receive a free Galleria at Sunset tote bag, valued at $25. The event will also feature a balloon artist and also have exclusive giveaways from local professional indoor volleyball team, Vegas Thrill. Receipts must be from purchases made on November 29, 2024, and food and drink purchases are not eligible.

12 Days of Giveaways – Sunday, Dec. 1 – Thursday, Dec. 12

Even though the Galleria Mall is incentivizing in-person shoppers this year, they’re not forgetting about those online shoppers either. Each day during its 12 Days of Giveaways on Instagram, Galleria at Sunset will give one lucky follower and a friend exciting prizes. Giveaways will be from top brands like Macy’s, Dillard’s, Perfumania and more. Prizes included beauty bundles, fashion finds, fragrances and gift cards. The 12 Days of Giveaways will begin Sunday, December 1 and go through Thursday, December 12. Follow @galleriaatsunset on Instagram, check daily posts and follow the instructions to enter for a chance to win.

Kick Off the Holidays with Breakfast with Santa – Saturday, Dec. 14

Come December 14, Galleria Mall is really bringing on the holiday cheer with a magical morning breakfast with Santa himself. From 9 until 10:30 a.m., families can enjoy breakfast in addition to holiday crafts and photo opportunities with Santa and other festive characters. Refreshments will include Cinnabons, Sbarro breakfast strombolis, orange juice, and more. Early reservations are encouraged as space is limited. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children over three years old with free admission for all children under three. All proceeds will be donated to a local nonprofit organization. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

In addition to their holiday events, many of the retailers at Galleria Mall will be offer special online purchase, and in-store pick-up options. Additionally, the mall will have extended shopping hours from Monday, Dec. 16, until Thursday, Dec. 26. The full hours of operation can be found at galleriaatsunset.com/hours/.

Wendy Rush is the midday host on one of Vegas's top stations, 96.3 KKLZ. She has been with the station for ten years and comes with a diverse career background. In addition to being a radio host, Wendy has lived the Vegas life as an entertainer. She has been a celebrity impersonator, rock band singer, and improv comedian. As a content creator for 96.3 KKLZ, Wendy writes about music, celebrities, mental health and wellness, and life as a Las Vegas local.