Wendy Rush

Galleria Mall Getting Decked Out For The Holidays

Author Wendy Rush
The Galleria Mall at Sunset is the place to be this holiday season for family fun and Santa photos.

The Galleria Mall in Henderson is pulling out all the stops this holiday season. The shopping area across from Sunset Station announced that they are planning interactive seasonal experiences for guests. In addition to Santa photo opportunities, shopping incentives and extended shopping hours.

Holiday Events Happening At The Galleria Mall At Sunset

A 2024 industry survey, from Jones Lang LaSalle’s 2024 Holiday Shopping Report, predicts 18% growth for in-person shopping this year. Due to consumers wanting more of that personal experience. This has sparked a new energy in shopping malls that have lost much traffic in the past to online shopping. This year, the Galleria Mall plans to hit that renewed trend hard with incentives and activities to get people in the doors.

Photos With Santa – Now through Tuesday, Dec. 24

Guests who are shopping at Galleria Mall can bring their loved ones now through Christmas Eve for Santa photos. They start at just $39.99 and guests can conveniently reserve their photo time online. Additionally, since many in Vegas include their pets in their Christmas photos, Santa is planning special times to accommodate. Santa will be hosting Pet Night, to allow shoppers to bring along their pets for photos, from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, Tuesday, Nov. 26, Monday, Dec. 2 and Tuesday, Dec. 3. And for guests with special inclusion needs, Galleria Mall at Sunset will also host a Sensory Santa visit from 10 until 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. The full schedule can be found at galleriaatsunset.com.

Breakfast & Bingo – Starting Wednesday, Nov. 27

Bingo lovers usually don’t look to a mall to get their game on. But Galleria is changing that with their Breakfast & Bingo event. It will be a fun-filled morning of multiple rounds of Bingo accompanied by a light breakfast. There will be prizes for the bingo and the breakfast is free. This is an all-ages event with 100 spots available. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the games start at 9:30. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. This is a recurring event that will take place on the last Wednesday of each month. 

Black Friday Galleria Giveback and Festivities – Friday, Nov. 29 

For Black Friday this year, the Galleria Mall at Sunset is giving back to guests who shop with them. The giveaway will be from 12 until 4 p.m. The first 500 shoppers who spend over $250 total with mall retailers will receive a free Galleria at Sunset tote bag, valued at $25. The event will also feature a balloon artist and also have exclusive giveaways from local professional indoor volleyball team, Vegas Thrill. Receipts must be from purchases made on November 29, 2024, and food and drink purchases are not eligible.  

12 Days of Giveaways – Sunday, Dec. 1 – Thursday, Dec. 12

Even though the Galleria Mall is incentivizing in-person shoppers this year, they’re not forgetting about those online shoppers either. Each day during its 12 Days of Giveaways on Instagram, Galleria at Sunset will give one lucky follower and a friend exciting prizes. Giveaways will be from top brands like Macy’s, Dillard’s, Perfumania and more. Prizes included beauty bundles, fashion finds, fragrances and gift cards. The 12 Days of Giveaways will begin Sunday, December 1 and go through Thursday, December 12. Follow @galleriaatsunset on Instagram, check daily posts and follow the instructions to enter for a chance to win.

Kick Off the Holidays with Breakfast with Santa – Saturday, Dec. 14

Come December 14, Galleria Mall is really bringing on the holiday cheer with a magical morning breakfast with Santa himself. From 9 until 10:30 a.m., families can enjoy breakfast in addition to holiday crafts and photo opportunities with Santa and other festive characters. Refreshments will include Cinnabons, Sbarro breakfast strombolis, orange juice, and more. Early reservations are encouraged as space is limited. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children over three years old with free admission for all children under three. All proceeds will be donated to a local nonprofit organization. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

In addition to their holiday events, many of the retailers at Galleria Mall will be offer special online purchase, and in-store pick-up options. Additionally, the mall will have extended shopping hours from Monday, Dec. 16, until Thursday, Dec. 26.  The full hours of operation can be found at galleriaatsunset.com/hours/.

Wendy Rush is the midday host on one of Vegas's top stations, 96.3 KKLZ. She has been with the station for ten years and comes with a diverse career background. In addition to being a radio host, Wendy has lived the Vegas life as an entertainer. She has been a celebrity impersonator, rock band singer, and improv comedian. As a content creator for 96.3 KKLZ, Wendy writes about music, celebrities, mental health and wellness, and life as a Las Vegas local.

5 Expert Tips For Navigating Holiday Travel Delays

The time of year has come where everyone is thinking about holiday travel plans. Where they’ll go, what they’ll pack, who they’ll see. What most people aren’t thinking about, however, is the very thing they should be considering. Travel delays. It’s bound to happen sooner or later. But that doesn’t mean it has to be stressful for holiday travelers. The secret to success is to be on top of your timing and preparation. That means doing what you can to avoid hectic travel times and being ready even if you land right in the middle of it.

Expert Tips To Avoid And Handle Travel Delays During The Holidays

It’s wise to expect at least some travel delays in your itinerary. Tenfold during the holidays. And a hundredfold if you live in a city with an airport known for such headaches. We just reported on the top ten airports in the U.S. that are known for how many of their flights get delayed every year. If you’re flying into or out of Las Vegas, Miami or San Francisco, sorry to say you have a pretty good chance at getting at least one flight delayed.

So let’s say you have plans to meet your family for dinner on the other side of your upcoming flight. Which is great because you ran out of the house without feeding the kiddos and you’re on a budget too tight to afford airport food prices. It’ll all work out, providing that your flight leaves on time and there’s no delay on the runway. Then it comes…the news that your flight is delayed. Cue the mounds of stress.

Was it really the flight being delayed that caused the stress? Or was it the lack of preparation and putting too much of your success on things out of your control? The problem is obvious. Fortunately, so is the solution. We got some tips from travel experts at Palm Paradise Realty Group that will help travelers avoid flying during those times when delays are more likely. As well as tips to handle delays when they do come.

  • 1. Fly At Off-Peak Times

    A little girl with dark hair is sleeping on an airplane with her head leaning on the closed window.

    One way to avoid potential travel delays is to fly at off-peak times. Overnight and early morning flights are always less crowded.

    The most popular times to travel is from afternoon into the late evening. Therefore, try to book an early morning flight. Those are less prone to delays and very often have smaller crowds and shorter security lines. Redeyes are also often light on passengers. For long flights, it might even be helpful to book an overnighter that your kids can sleep on. They won’t be bored and you won’t be stressed about getting through the crowds. It’s a win-win!

  • 2. Fly A Few Days Before The Holiday

    A person walks past the Christmas tree in the near-empty airport baggage claim area.

    While it won’t be this empty in an airport a few days before the holidays, it will be far less crowded than flying out the day before or the day of Thanksgiving or Christmas.

    Due to work, school or other demands, most of the world has to travel for the holidays the day before or the day of. Experts advise travelers to try to book a flight at least a few days before Thanksgiving or Christmas to avoid the rush. The same goes for flying home. Pick a few days after the holiday for the easier time spent in the terminal. You might have to take extra time off, but it might be worth avoiding the headache.

  • 3. Pack Smart

    A blue bento box filled with strawberries, goldfish crackers, banana slices and oranges.

    Travel delays don’t have to mean meltdowns with the kids. Bringing snacks from home is one way to keep them happy and entertained.

    If travel delays are inevitable, experts advise that packing smart is the difference between stress-free travel and total chaos. Bring your own snacks and empty water bottle to fill up after getting through security. This will eliminate the need to get in long lines for food or drink. For my kiddo, I pack a Snackle Box and don’t let them see it until the flight. So everything’s a fun surprise.

  • 4. Don't Make Plans Too Close To Your Flight

    Handsome worried businessman in gray silver suit and eyeglasses talking on smartphone, looking at hand watch, checking time, standing in modern restaurant, upset about being late on meeting.

    Nothing is more stressful than flight delays when you have to be somewhere. Easy solution: don’t make plans the same day you’re traveling. Problem solved.

    If you have to be somewhere shortly after your flight is supposed to land, then timing is everything. The way to NOT make timing everything is to allow plenty of it on the other side of your flight. Make a whole day for travel, if you can. That gives you the whole day to get to where you need to be, settle in, and refresh before hitting the holiday plans with the family. Don’t make 7:00 dinner plans when your flight comes in at 6:00pm. That just sets you up for failure.

  • 5. Bring Things To Keep Busy

    Two cute little girls in casualwear using digital tablet while sitting in lounge of modern airport and watching cartoons or movie for children.

    Travel delays seem much shorter when you keep yourself and your littles entertained. Downloading movies before you leave the house is the best backup plan.

    This is especially necessary if you have little ones. Download movies or apps before heading to the airport, and don’t forget the chargers! If you want to mix it up and use fewer electronics during potential travel delays, there are lots of downloadable game cards like airport bingo or scavenger hunts. And don’t be afraid to go old school with those travel board games. They’re time-consuming and take up little space in the carry on.

