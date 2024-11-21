Wicked Movie Fun Facts That Defy Gravity: No CGI And They Are Singing Live

The anxiously awaited Wicked motion picture opens this weekend. Will it defy gravity? I think it will probably even defy some pretty high expectations.

I read the book, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. Brilliantly written, and one of the most original stories about two witches, Elphaba and Glinda, before and after Dorothy’s arrival in Oz. I’ve seen the musical several times – equally as brilliant!

Wicked Movie Theaters Say No Singing – At Least For Now

With the opening of Wicked, AMC Theaters say that singing along will be discouraged during showings of “Wicked.” WHAT??? AMC reps say, they have “a long-standing policy that prohibits disruptive behavior.” They’re even running a 30-second warning set to clips from the movie that says, “No talking. No texting. No singing. No wailing, No Flirting (huh?). And absolutely no name-calling. Enjoy the magic of movies.”

Well, I’m pretty sure, just like with the Taylor Swift “Eras Tour” movie, it’s going to be hard to keep fans quiet. Know this though – theaters around the country WILL hold special screenings where audience participation is encouraged those will start on Christmas Day.

Wicked Move Fun Facts That Are Quite Amazing

If you are seeing Wicked – and I assume you are – here are some really cool facts about the movie. Facts that might make you go, “hmmm…”

So many tulips, but NO, CGI. They actually planted and grew 9 million tulips to be part of the landscape for Munchkinland. In the musical, Munchkins are in charge of collecting color from the tulip field, so it was important to the director to have real patches of flowers, instead of magically CGI-ing them in post production.

It took about 4 hours each morning to paint Cynthia’s Erivo’s body in what I call, ‘Wicked green.’ Depending on her costume for the day and how much of her skin was visible, they could do it in about 2 and a half to 3 hours. Oh – and it took about 45 minutes to wipe it off at the end of the day, with a special makeup remover

Again, NO CGI. So actual sets were built, because they wanted to make everything feel as immersive as they possibly could. Watch what those sets actually looked like while they were being built. From the laying of the Yellow Brick Road to the spray-painting of the green floors.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo insisted on singing live for this movie. They felt that sticking to a musical track would have been too limiting, and not let them improvise. It also would have given them less of an “emotional connection” between the characters, actors, and the music. The biggest reason? They told Kelly Clarkson, they wanted to sing live “in solidarity with the women on Broadway who’ve done this eight shows a week.”

The green train that transports Elphaba and Glinda to the Emerald City is actually real. It was custom-built for the film, It weighed 16 tons, and took two days to move.

So now as you watch Wicked, you’ll feel very – well – popular! Because you already know all the inside secrets!

Carla Rea is the morning show co-host on “The Mike and Carla Morning Show" on 96.3 KKLZ, in Las Vegas. She has been working with her partner and friend Mike O'Brian for the past 25 plus years. At KKLZ for 12 years. Carla Rea is a Gracie Award winner. She started out in talk radio, "when talk radio was still fun" Rea says. Prior to, and along with doing the morning show, Carla is also a comedian. You may have seen her on Conan O'Brien, Evening at The Improv, Showtime, or several comedy clubs across the country. Carla also worked as a light feature reporter at KSNV/NBC Las Vegas, going behind the scenes at various shows, and restaurants on the Las Vegas strip. As a content creator 96.3 KKLZ, Carla writes in a sarcastic, cheeky, unapologetic way on Las Vegas, movies, TV, celebrities, and this thing we call life.