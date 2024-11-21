Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Las Vegas Strippers Offer Free Virtual Lap Dances During F1

Author Slone Terranella

It’s time for Formula 1, and Las Vegas Strippers are here to save the day.

According to Real Vegas Locals, a local strip club will be offering free virtual lap dances for F1 partygoers this upcoming week.

Larry Flynt’s Hustler and fan-based subscription platform Unfiltrd (similar to Onlyfans) have connected to add a little bit of spice during Formula 1’s Grand Prix.

How Can I Get A Free Lap Dance?

For those interested, you can get a free virtual lap dance voucher by signing up for the app Unfiltrd and messaging the club’s profile for verification, Real Vegas Locals states.

In an interview by Real Vegas Locals, the general manager of Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas, Brittany Rose, said the club didn’t see an immense amount of increased foot traffic last year.

“This is mainly due to a heavy increase in traffic which is directly impacted by road closures making it hard for our chauffeurs to reach guests, let alone a guest reaching us,” Rose said in the interview.

Las Vegas Strip Clubs Partake In F1 Promotions

During holidays, many strip clubs in Las Vegas offer promotions. Especially during holidays like Veterans Day, Fourth of July, etc. Also, big conventions like the CES Trade Show, the SEMA Show and more are often a big marketing opportunity for the local clubs.

It’s also interesting to note that F1 didn’t produce the anticipated outcome for foot traffic at Hustlers. Many other local businesses have complained about decreased revenue during F1 construction and race weekend.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, John Simmons, the owner and chef of Firefly Tapas Kitchen and Bar and Tacos & Beer, said his “two restaurants have seen about a 25 percent decrease in volume in October and November — some of which he attributes to the installation of the Flamingo temporary bridge.”

At Battista’s, an Italian restaurant, during race weekend, covers drop from 600 a night to about 200-to-250, the Las Vegas Review-Journal states.

We hope that these hiccups from F1 can be resolved in the upcoming years. But on the bright side: At least we can get a free lap dance out of it.

6 Best Coffee Shops In Las Vegas That Will Keep You Caffeinated

Who doesn’t love a good cup of coffee to wake you up? Well, here are 6 coffee shops in Las Vegas that will keep you happy and energized.

Coffee Is An Art, Las Vegas Takes It Seriously

There are many different types of coffee beans. There are four variations of coffee beans: Robusta, Arabica, Liberica, and Excelsa. Each bean comes from a different part of the world and has a different flavor profile.

According to Stone Street Coffee, the most common type of bean used in the United States is Arabica. Nearly 60% of coffee is made from Arabica beans. These beans have that “traditional” coffee taste that we know and love in America. The beans are light and sweet with a low acidity level.

The next type of coffee bean is Robusta, which makes up for 40% of the world’s coffee consumption. Stone Street Coffee says that Robusta beans have double the amount of caffeine than Arabica beans. The high caffeine levels are also a natural insect repellant, and the coffee trees are immune to many diseases.

The flavor of Robusta beans is a little more harsh and bitter compared to Arabica beans. But they’re also popular when creating decade coffee.

Liberica coffee beans only make up for 2% of the world’s coffee supply, Nescafe states. These beans are floral, smoky and bold. It’s also a very polarizing coffee flavor, which means you either love it or hate it. They also have lower levels of caffeine.

The last type of coffee bean is Excelsa. According to Stone Street Coffee, the aroma of the Excelsa beans is “not pleasant.” People discovered these coffee beans in 1903 in Central Africa, and they were classified as their own genus of coffee. However, they were reclassified as a variety of the Liberica coffee beans — which adds a layer of controversy in the coffee community.

If you’re a coffee lover then we want to share our special list of the best spots for some java in Vegas.

6 Best Coffee Shops In Las Vegas

  • 1. Phin Smith

    No Title

    No Description

    Phin Smith is the newest coffee spot in Las Vegas. Located at 7208 S Jones Blvd #101, Las Vegas, NV 89118 in the southwest part of Vegas, Phin Smith specializes in Vietnamese coffee and special brewing. There’s another location in Garden Grove, California. The place is the perfect hangout to study at or to meet with friends. Some of our favorite menu items include the O’ahu Joe, which is a drip coffee with coconut cream and macadamia syrup. The drink is silky, sweet and nutty. Another popular item is the coconut coffee, which is blended coffee with a coconut slush that’s fluffy and sweet.

    There’s also Vietnamese Iced Coffee that can also be ordered “phin style.” The ratio of sweetness to coffee is perfectly balanced. Another cool part about this new coffee shop is the baristas ask for you to sample to drink before paying for it! This way, you could potentially order a new drink — if you don’t like what you ordered — or you can add adjustments to it. This coffee shop is one of my favorites, and everything on the menu is delicious.

  • PublicUs

    @pifftok

    My favorite place to grab some coffee while admiring the Las Vegas construction @PublicUs #coffeetiktok #lasvegascoffee #lasvegasfoodie #vegasfoodie #coffeeshops #lasvegas #vegas #thingstodoinlasvegas

    ♬ original sound - Piff the Magic Dragon

    If you type “best coffee in Las Vegas,” then this place will always show up. PublicUs is a canteen-style eatery with a stellar coffee bar in downtown Las Vegas right on Fremont Street. This place is a must-try for all Las Vegas locals and more. The coffee is made with quality and each drink is crafted with care from the roast of the beans to the final product. 

    Some of our favorite coffee drinks at PublicUs include the Death Cream, which is a cold brew simmered with milk and sugar. The flavor creates a beautiful caramelized drink that is quenching on a hot day. Other great drink options include the Caribbeano, which is a pina colada-flavored coffee. The Einspänner is a delicious iced americano with a thick and fluffy cream top and satisfies a sweet craving. If you’re in the mood to try something more unique then you need to give The Cannon a try. The Cannon is flash-brewed iced coffee with freshly squeezed limes and Scrappy’s lime bitters. The food is also great and made fresh daily. It’s truly the perfect place to take family, friends and loved ones. 

  • Gäbi Coffee & Bakery

    No Title

    No Description

    Gäbi Coffee & Bakery is a gem in Chinatown. The desserts are adorable and the coffee drinks are innovative. The inside decor is very cute, so this is definitely a place that you want to sit and hang out at. I love the ambiance, and the location is also great. You can get some all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ and then head on over to Gabi after your meal for some dessert and post-meal coffee. 

     

  • Mothership Coffee Roasters

    This locally owned coffee shop has a few different locations across Vegas. My favorite location is the one in the Fergusons Downtown area. This location is perfect for a Sunday afternoon coffee date. They have beautifully roasted coffee that can energize any pallet. It’s right near Fremont Street, and there are different shops. The venue is beautiful, and they usually have live music on Sundays.

    They also have special drinks that help different charities. This month (September), the pumpkin spice latte directly supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Each month, the coffee shop usually rotates different charities. So what’s better than sipping on a delicious drink that directly helps a great cause.

  • Sambalatte

    If you’re a true coffee connoisseur then Sambatlatte will not disappoint. They take pride in their coffee from the cultivation, processing and brewing of the beans. Their menu is simply because it doesn’t need to be fancy — the quality speaks for itself. I adore an iced American from Sambalatte because the flavor is perfect.

    It’s another great spot to study, to get some work done and to enjoy a great cup of coffee. Sometimes, they have live music that’s calming. I’ve even witnessed a live harp player perform, providing an ethereal ambiance to the coffee shop. There are a few locations, but my favorite one is the location at Boca Park. It’s spacious and has a lot of outlets (for those who need to work).

  • The Coffee Class

    The Coffee Class is another great spot for delicious coffee drinks and light bites. There’s a location in Henderson and on Eastern Avenue. There’s also a sister coffee shop called Almond & Oat that specializes in non-dairy coffee drinks, which is a plus for any of my lactose-intolerant friends.

    The light bites are delicious, and it’s another stellar spot for an afternoon pick-me-up. The coffee shop has special lattes like a banana nut latte, a maple blueberry latte and a delicious vanilla latte.

Sign Up For The KKLZ Rewind Newsletter

Classic Rock & entertainment news, what's happening in Vegas, exclusive contests, games and more sent right to your inbox.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author Slone Terranella
Category:
Tags:
,

More Local News

Load More