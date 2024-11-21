Las Vegas Strippers Offer Free Virtual Lap Dances During F1

It’s time for Formula 1, and Las Vegas Strippers are here to save the day.

According to Real Vegas Locals, a local strip club will be offering free virtual lap dances for F1 partygoers this upcoming week.

Larry Flynt’s Hustler and fan-based subscription platform Unfiltrd (similar to Onlyfans) have connected to add a little bit of spice during Formula 1’s Grand Prix.

How Can I Get A Free Lap Dance?

For those interested, you can get a free virtual lap dance voucher by signing up for the app Unfiltrd and messaging the club’s profile for verification, Real Vegas Locals states.

In an interview by Real Vegas Locals, the general manager of Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas, Brittany Rose, said the club didn’t see an immense amount of increased foot traffic last year.

“This is mainly due to a heavy increase in traffic which is directly impacted by road closures making it hard for our chauffeurs to reach guests, let alone a guest reaching us,” Rose said in the interview.

Las Vegas Strip Clubs Partake In F1 Promotions

During holidays, many strip clubs in Las Vegas offer promotions. Especially during holidays like Veterans Day, Fourth of July, etc. Also, big conventions like the CES Trade Show, the SEMA Show and more are often a big marketing opportunity for the local clubs.

It’s also interesting to note that F1 didn’t produce the anticipated outcome for foot traffic at Hustlers. Many other local businesses have complained about decreased revenue during F1 construction and race weekend.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, John Simmons, the owner and chef of Firefly Tapas Kitchen and Bar and Tacos & Beer, said his “two restaurants have seen about a 25 percent decrease in volume in October and November — some of which he attributes to the installation of the Flamingo temporary bridge.”

At Battista’s, an Italian restaurant, during race weekend, covers drop from 600 a night to about 200-to-250, the Las Vegas Review-Journal states.

We hope that these hiccups from F1 can be resolved in the upcoming years. But on the bright side: At least we can get a free lap dance out of it.