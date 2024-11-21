Great American Smokeout: How Did You Quit Smoking

How Did You Quit Smoking?

It happens every year, the Great American Smokeout…but we want to know how did you quit smoking? On The Mike & Carla Morning Show, we wanted to hear your stories and pass them on.

The American Cancer Society puts out all the stats, why this program is still so important, and ways to get help to stop smoking.

Now, none of us on The M&C Morning Show have ever smoked, so we would never claim to know what its like to go through the process of quitting. However, once we opened the talk and text lines, it was amazing how many people wanted to share their story.

How Did You Quit Smoking

Everyone has their own way of doing it. From wearing the rubber band to just going cold turkey! Of course a lot of those that responded gave other ways as well.

The one thing we did notice is that with quitting comes the side effects…eating! We even heard about Carla Rea’s mom quitting and delving into the peanut jar. One or two was fine, but when it came to eating a whole jar, something has to give.

Others, it was chips, little candy bars…but the big thing was GUM! Asked if they ever chewed the gum again and got a quick NO!

But, come this time of year, people do what they have to when it comes to quitting. If indeed that’s what they want to do. A lot of people said that you have to want it first…once you make up your mind, that’s when the tough part happens.

Clearly, many have stopped and whatever way it happened, congrats! We salute you…but if you listen to the segment from this morning today, tomorrow or the next, do listen. If you need that inspiration, it’s here.

One woman talked about how she quit with her friend…they started together and they quit together! So, no matter what…good luck!







Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.