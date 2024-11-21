Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Great American Smokeout: How Did You Quit Smoking

How Did You Quit Smoking?

It happens every year, the Great American Smokeout…but we want to know how did you quit smoking? On The Mike & Carla Morning Show, we wanted to hear your stories and pass them on.

The American Cancer Society puts out all the stats, why this program is still so important, and ways to get help to stop smoking.

Now, none of us on The M&C Morning Show have ever smoked, so we would never claim to know what its like to go through the process of quitting. However, once we opened the talk and text lines, it was amazing how many people wanted to share their story.

How Did You Quit Smoking

Everyone has their own way of doing it. From wearing the rubber band to just going cold turkey! Of course a lot of those that responded gave other ways as well.

The one thing we did notice is that with quitting comes the side effects…eating! We even heard about Carla Rea’s mom quitting and delving into the peanut jar. One or two was fine, but when it came to eating a whole jar, something has to give.

Others, it was chips, little candy bars…but the big thing was GUM! Asked if they ever chewed the gum again and got a quick NO!

But, come this time of year, people do what they have to when it comes to quitting. If indeed that’s what they want to do. A lot of people said that you have to want it first…once you make up your mind, that’s when the tough part happens.

Clearly, many have stopped and whatever way it happened, congrats! We salute you…but if you listen to the segment from this morning today, tomorrow or the next, do listen. If you need that inspiration, it’s here.

One woman talked about how she quit with her friend…they started together and they quit together! So, no matter what…good luck!



Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.

It's Hard To Smoke Marijuana In Las Vegas, But That's Changing

Dispensaries, and marijuana are definitely plentiful in Las Vegas, but then what?

You’re in from out of town, you go out for drinks, and you can drink them – right there at the bar you bought them at.

You can buy marijuana in Las Vegas, but there’s no place tourists can actually smoke it. Well – that’s about to change.

Las Vegas has a cannabis problem. The city gladly allows the sale of marijuana for recreational use, but it’s only allowed to be smoked in private residences. That means people visiting the Las Vegas Strip, Fremont Street, or any other part of the city are technically breaking the law when they light up to enjoy

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has better things to do than bust people for smoking pot, but not having places where cannabis can legally be smoked has led to other problems.

First, the Las Vegas Strip — actually, any crowded place in Las Vegas that’s outside — now smells like pot.

Second, the adults who visit Las Vegas to engage in “sins” like gambling, indulgent eating, having a few alcoholic beverages, and even going to strip clubs, do not have to hide those things. But tourists who have legally purchased marijuana in Las Vegas, have to either blatantly break the law or smoke in hidden corners of parking lots, or in back alleys. One might compare it to prohibition – it’s there, but we have to sneak around to enjoy it.

Neither of the seedy options above benefit the city, so Nevada has taken steps to correct the problem.

The state has set the framework for legal consumption lounges and two  interesting players are getting very close to giving Las Vegas tourists a place to legally, comfortably, and happily light up their joints, pipes, and other methods of smoking cannabis.

And of course, there are always drive-thru’s for convenience.

Whatever you do in Las Vegas – in a soon to be cannabis lounge, or at your best friends place – please do it responsibly.

 

  • The Artisan Hotel - Soon To Be Called the "Lexi"

    The off-Strip boutique Artisan Hotel at Sahara Avenue and Interstate 15 was purchased in 2022 by Elevation Hotels and Resorts. The property will be renamed the Lexi and turned into a cannabis-friendly hotel.

    No specific opening date has been announced, the first-of-its-kind for Las Vegas is expected to open in April. The 64-room hotel will have a floor of rooms with sophisticated air filtration, as well as no carpets, heavy drapes, or other materials known for absorbing smoke.

    “We definitely want to create a more elevated experience,” Elevation CEO Alex Rizk told Travel Weekly. “We are cannabis-inclusive but not cannabis-centric. We want all people, whether they want to partake or not, to feel welcome and really destigmatize the use of cannabis.”

    1501 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102

  • Planet 13

    The company, which has its “Superstore” about a mile off the Strip has been approved by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board to build a lounge.

    The Planet 13 Entertainment Complex will be the first of its kind space where consumers can watch products being made, purchase, and consume all under one roof.

    Planet 13 already has a on-site restaurant and coffee shop at its Superstore. The company will actually be giving up its liquor license at its Las Vegas location in order to open its cannabis consumption lounge.

    Planet 13 Las Vegas

  • Thrive - Drive Thru Cannabis in Las Vegas

    Thrive

    Thrive Cannabis Marketplace - W. Sahara Las Vegas Dispensary

  • Jade - Drive Thru Cannabis in Las Vegas

    Jade

    Jade

  • NuWu - Drive Thru Cannabis in Las Vegas

    NuWu Cannabis I Drive-Thru

