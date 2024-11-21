Great American Smokeout: How Did You Quit Smoking
It happens every year, the Great American Smokeout…but we want to know how did you quit smoking? On The Mike & Carla Morning Show, we wanted to hear your stories and pass them on.
The American Cancer Society puts out all the stats, why this program is still so important, and ways to get help to stop smoking.
Now, none of us on The M&C Morning Show have ever smoked, so we would never claim to know what its like to go through the process of quitting. However, once we opened the talk and text lines, it was amazing how many people wanted to share their story.
Everyone has their own way of doing it. From wearing the rubber band to just going cold turkey! Of course a lot of those that responded gave other ways as well.
The one thing we did notice is that with quitting comes the side effects…eating! We even heard about Carla Rea’s mom quitting and delving into the peanut jar. One or two was fine, but when it came to eating a whole jar, something has to give.
Others, it was chips, little candy bars…but the big thing was GUM! Asked if they ever chewed the gum again and got a quick NO!
But, come this time of year, people do what they have to when it comes to quitting. If indeed that’s what they want to do. A lot of people said that you have to want it first…once you make up your mind, that’s when the tough part happens.
Clearly, many have stopped and whatever way it happened, congrats! We salute you…but if you listen to the segment from this morning today, tomorrow or the next, do listen. If you need that inspiration, it’s here.
One woman talked about how she quit with her friend…they started together and they quit together! So, no matter what…good luck!