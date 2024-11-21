Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Are You Someone Who Throws Things When You Are Frustrated

Author Mike O'Brian
A woman after throwing something being frustrated.

It’s a simple question, are you someone who throw things when you are frustrated? Maybe you are, maybe you’re not, but it did come up this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show.

Carla Rea admitted that in going to therapy, she asked what she could do with her recent frustration. Her therapist had asked her if she has ever thrown anything. Evidently it’s a great way to relieve tension, frustration and even anger.

Keep in mind, all this is done without aiming it at anyone specifically. Carla came out and said that it was not in her behavior to do something like that. However, she was willing to give it a try.

Are You Someone That Throws Something In Frustration

In fact, her therapist suggested maybe she buy plates or cups specific for breaking. Carla even thought of going to Goodwill to buy a set to have on standby.

On the other hand, if you are that person or live with someone who is a “thrower”, there’s an article that Evolve put out talking about this very thing. Good reading in how to cope when you feel the need to throw or even punch a wall.

But back to the subject at hand, quite a few listeners called in and texted in on how, or maybe we should say what, they handle their frustration.

One guy said that he simply goes to the gym and works out on the punching bad they have there. Something that Carla does as well. One other guy said going to the gun range was he way of coping.

The best one came from a woman who said she has an axe handle. When she gets a little frustrated, she just takes the handle and starts beating the fence. After a while and a deep breath later, she feels fine.

We all thought that was a great way to handle it…Carla even gave a thumbs up! As Mike O’Brian said, Christmas is right around the corner!

So, take a couple of minutes and listen to the segment from this morning…and enjoy!

Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.

Anger Management: 3 Cool Las Vegas Rage Rooms

We all get angry at times. But, how you manage that anger is what’s important.

An Anger Management Hack

If you’ve ever done any therapy with a counselor, or a psychologist, you might already know this trick: Write a letter to the person who has hurt you, or made you angry – but don’t mailing it. Just write.

Now the experts say it’s also a good anger management hack. A study found that writing about your feelings can help. But writing about them, and then shredding it, works even better.

Life, in general, is hard these days. It’s a literal pain in the ass at times! Financial frustrations, kids, family, an election around the corner. Which means political ads, and politicians getting on your last nerve!

Buy A Shredder

Angry? Go buy a shredder. It might just stop a November election-induced aneurysm. A new study found an easy way to deal with anger – at least for a bit. Just write down what you’re feeling and SHRED it.

Researchers in Japan did an interesting study. They had students submit their opinions on different things, including social issues. Like, should smoking in public be allowed?They were told that experts would evaluate their opinions and get back to them.

But they all just got the same response, which was just designed to make them mad. No matter what the students wrote, they got back: “I cannot believe an educated person would think like this. I hope this person learns something while at the university.”

After seeing the response, the students were asked to write about how it made them feel. They told some of the students to hang onto the paper, while others were told to toss or shred it. But they had to rate how angry they felt before and after they did either.

The study found just writing about their feelings actually did help a little. But shredding the paper? It made a MUCH bigger difference. The students who shredded the paper basically felt no anger at all.

So the old trick of writing it down helps. But definitely shred it. Or – I’ll bet using it as toilet paper might work too.

Rage Rooms Are Great For Anger Management

Rage rooms can also help if you’re feeling like your head is going to explode from anger. They are actually very calming, and there are some great ones in Las Vegas. Smashing things can really help – and they are a lot of fun!

  • Wreck Room: 4090 Schiff Dr. Las Vegas, NV

    Bottles, laptops, TV’s. Wreck Room has it all, to satisfy you anger needs. It is not only fun, but very therapeutic. You get to smash things up, and let off some steam, and you don’t even have to clean it up!

    Rage Rooms For Anger Management

     

  • Sin City Smash: 6623 S Las Vegas Blvd #139, Las Vegas, NV

    At Sin City Smash you can throw Batman Ninja Stars! Not only do they have smash rooms, but also axe throwing, and paint splattering. You and your friends can suit up, and splatter a work of art that you can take home, and display proudly! Great for a bunch of friends, or a team-building with gang from work.

    Rage Rooms for Anger Management

     

  • Axehole: Neonopolis: 450 Fremont St Ste 163 Las Vegas, NV

    Just the name itself is enough to go! A rage room, and axe throwing at Axehole. Because apparently they go hand in hand. You’ll have a great time, and honestly, feel really good when you leave. smashing things, and throwing axes is actually a great way to relax!

    Rage Rooms for Anger Management

     

