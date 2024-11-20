Another Sucker Has Rolex Stolen At A Las Vegas Casino

Yep, it happened again. Another day, another Rolex stolen at a Las Vegas casino.

Man, oh man. It is a story as old as a timepiece. Yet another guy has had his Rolex stolen at a Las Vegas casino. If you think you’ve heard this one before, nope. This is another guy. Another watch. The same trick roll.

A man contacted Metro after an unfortunate encounter at Fontainebleau. The unidentified man was staying at the property back in May with his wife (which is an unusual twist in this scenario). While he was there he allegedly bumped into 42 year old Koncina Brisbon.

Rolex Stolen At A Las Vegas Casino Has Familiar Story Behind It

Koncina approached the married man at the (say it with us)… hotel bar. Yep. He let her sit next to him. She got flirty and touchy feely but the man was sure to tell authorities that (say it with us)… they didn’t talk about sex, money, or having sex for money. We’ve heard this before.

Well, security cameras caught her slipping something in his drink when he wasn’t looking. He drank it (and a couple more) and the next thing you know he is going to the front desk, getting another room at the hotel, kissing Brisbon and headed to the new room.

Back at the original room, his wife woke up, noticed he wasn’t there and called hotel security. They discovered he had a second room, where they found him alone. No lady of the night. No watch either. He claims the watch was worth $125,000. Yet another Rolex stolen at a Las Vegas casino. Wow.

Stop Wearing Nice Watches In Las Vegas

Simply put, this phenomenon happens so often in Las Vegas that it is an epidemic. Hell, Brisbon has been popped 16 times in the last few years for allegedly dabbling in the world’s oldest profession.

Leave the nice watch at home and strap on the Swatch. Otherwise, you’ll be the next sucker that has a Rolex stolen at a Las Vegas casino.

