Normal Or Nope: To Peek In A Neighbor’s House

A woman peeking through a window at her neighbor's house.

Another round of “Normal or Nope” and one of the questions, peeking inside a neighbor’s window to see what’s inside their house? This is what The Mike & Carla Morning Show do in the morning and invite you to play along.

Three easy questions and the answer is simple, “normal or nope”! Question number one, to pick your nose in your car when you’re all alone…normal or nope? To walk up to a house and peek in the window to see their Christmas tree…normal or nope? And the third question, snooping inside someone’s medicine cabinet…normal or nope?

Is It Normal Or Nope To Peek Inside A Neighbor’s House

It might be a bit old, but it does still stand true, an article on snooping around that includes the bathroom. An article put out by Mavis Butterfield talks about exactly that! It also mentions that about 50% of us go even beyond that and snoop throughout bedrooms and closets given the chance!

There ya go…now we wanted to hear what you thought. Both the text lines and the phone lines blew up. Some saying that two out of three were normal. Now keep in mind, the one that wasn’t, Carla Rea actually did it at a neighbor’s house!

I know right? You were just about to say, “WHO DOES THAT?” Well guess what, CARLA DOES! Quite a few listeners said, even if you knew the people living in the house, you just don’t do that!

On the flipside, picking your nose in your own car, perfectly okay with that. And snooping in a friend’s medicine cabinet is like, well you have the to right?

All in all, as one person put it, why would you do something that might get you shot! LOL! So, in the end we did learn that when you’re alone in a car, whether others can see you, go ahead and pick your nose.

And next time you’re somewhere, whether you know the people or not, just open the medicine cabinet and see what’s in there…it’s totally fine!

But do take a couple of minutes and listen to the segment from this morning. If not educational, it turned out to be very entertaining! Oh, and enjoy!

Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.