Normal Or Nope: To Peek In A Neighbor’s House

Author Mike O'Brian
A woman peeking through a window at her neighbor's house.

Another round of “Normal or Nope” and one of the questions, peeking inside a neighbor’s window to see what’s inside their house? This is what The Mike & Carla Morning Show do in the morning and invite you to play along.

Three easy questions and the answer is simple, “normal or nope”! Question number one, to pick your nose in your car when you’re all alone…normal or nope? To walk up to a house and peek in the window to see their Christmas tree…normal or nope? And the third question, snooping inside someone’s medicine cabinet…normal or nope?

Is It Normal Or Nope To Peek Inside A Neighbor’s House

It might be a bit old, but it does still stand true, an article on snooping around that includes the bathroom. An article put out by Mavis Butterfield talks about exactly that! It also mentions that about 50% of us go even beyond that and snoop throughout bedrooms and closets given the chance!

There ya go…now we wanted to hear what you thought. Both the text lines and the phone lines blew up. Some saying that two out of three were normal. Now keep in mind, the one that wasn’t, Carla Rea actually did it at a neighbor’s house!

I know right? You were just about to say, “WHO DOES THAT?” Well guess what, CARLA DOES! Quite a few listeners said, even if you knew the people living in the house, you just don’t do that!

On the flipside, picking your nose in your own car, perfectly okay with that. And snooping in a friend’s medicine cabinet is like, well you have the to right?

All in all, as one person put it, why would you do something that might get you shot! LOL! So, in the end we did learn that when you’re alone in a car, whether others can see you, go ahead and pick your nose.

And next time you’re somewhere, whether you know the people or not, just open the medicine cabinet and see what’s in there…it’s totally fine!

But do take a couple of minutes and listen to the segment from this morning. If not educational, it turned out to be very entertaining! Oh, and enjoy!

Mike O'Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea.

Turns Out Las Vegas Is Not A 'Neighborly' City

After living here for a long time, most people will not be surprised by the fact that Las Vegas is not a very “neighborly” city! You’re shocked (SHOCKED) right? Not so much! It seems that most people like their privacy and/or we are all very skeptical of people being nice.

But according to a recent article by CISION featuring the “Most Neighborly Cites In America”, sad to say that Las Vegas did not even make the Top 10. Surprised? Not at all, but a little disappointed. Las Vegas is a great city on many levels. Not to say that we don’t have our share of “friendly” areas in our city.

Face it, Las Vegas is just not “neighborly”

On the other hand, not going to lie to you, we all know we have our “issues” like any other growing city. But it seems that a majority of people who live here are from somewhere else. Me being one of them, however, I like getting to know my neighbors. Who lives next to me, across the street from me.

In fact, up until a few years ago, we would have a block party every 4th of July. Live music, a lot of food and fireworks. But with people moving in and out, short term rentals, that has all changed. I still wave “hi” when I see a neighbor, but can I say I actually know them…not so much!

I can say that I have had the same neighbor for close to 20 years and we still talk, get along. And there are a few people down the street that we know, not by name, but a “wave” from them is just as nice.

But what makes a city “neighborly”? According to the article mentioned above, it’s simply knowing your the people on your block. It also includes getting their mail when their out of town. Helping out with yard work, or even sharing a family recipe for an upcoming get together.

One other factor, is getting to know those around you on a first name basis. And what makes a great neighborhood…stability! Those that stay in where they are long term. Where people actually get to know it other. The kids playing together…and sad to day, we just don’t have a lot of that in Las Vegas.

Now there might be one reason we didn’t make the Top 10 list…Las Vegas is a 24 hour town. Not only to have fun, but when it comes to working in Las Vegas. Many parents don’t have that typical “9-5” job which makes it a little difficult to get to know each other.

Listen, we all love Las Vegas, okay most of us, and all that it has to offer. But let’s be honest, it’s tough to meet people in this town…unless we take that first step! So here ya go…scroll down to see what cities made the Top 5.

The Top 5 “Most Neighborly Cities In America”

  • 5. ROCHESTER, NEW YORK

    Never been, but it must be nice…they say that the city of Rochester has fine dining, yearly festivals and more. So clearly people love it there. Hey, it’s nice enough to end up at #5 on the list of Most Neighborly Cities in America

     

    A map of Rochester, New York...a neighborly city

     

  • 4. SARASOTA, FLORIDA

    Some will tell you it’s the no state tax, the beaches and the fact that most people are retired there. But it seems that Sarasota, Florida is nice enough to be #4 on the list of “Most Neighborly Cities in America”!

    A map that includes Sarasota, Florida as a "neighborly city"

    Map view of Florida on a geographical globe.

     

     

     

  • 3. COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO

    All I really know about this city is that a lot of pamphlets were printed here for the longest time. But I do have a good friend from Colorado Springs, so with that said, there has to be good reason that this city comes in at #3 on the list!

    A pin map of Colorado Springs, Colorado...another neighborly city in America

    A pin map of Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • 2. MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA

    There has to be something here that we don’t know. They have sports, fine dining and a lot more…but it gets cold there in the winter. There has to be more to Minneapolis that we realize since it comes in at #2 on the list!

    A pin map of Minneapolis, Minnesota...another neighboly city in America

  • 1. MADISON, WISCONSIN

    Here ya go…the #1 Most Neighborly City in America: MADISON, WISCONSIN! It’s a huge college town, friendly, lots to do and clearly everyone gets along! Congrats to you Madison!

    A pin map of the #1 most neighborly city in America...Madison, Wisconsin

Author Mike O'Brian
