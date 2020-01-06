Greta Thunberg Responds to Meat Loaf’s ‘Brainwashed’ Comments on Climate Change

Meat Loaf received a lot of attention recently for comments on climate change and Greta Thunberg, and the climate change activist has responded.

Thunberg said via Twitter, “It’s not about Meatloaf. It’s not about me. It’s not about what some people call me. It’s not about left or right. It’s all about scientific facts. And that we’re not aware of the situation. Unless we start to focus everything on this, our targets will soon be out of reach.”

Meat Loaf previously said to U.K.’s The Daily Mail, “I feel for Greta. She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t. She hasn’t done anything wrong but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.”

Since then, some rock stars have chimed in on the topic with Halestorm singer Lzzy Hale tweeting in response to Meat Loaf’s comments, “This is why the new gen has to step the f— up!” Sebastian Bach quoted Hale’s tweet and commented, “Obviously anybody who thinks climate change isn’t real is the one who is brainwashed.”

